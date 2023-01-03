StockNews.com Downgrades International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Flavors & Fragrances from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.63.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average is $107.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $151.86.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -47.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,245 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,463.9% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,485,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,723 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,397 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,836,000 after purchasing an additional 925,805 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 213.2% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,184,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,551,000 after purchasing an additional 806,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.