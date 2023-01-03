StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGLE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGLE opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.61. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $4.83. The company has a market cap of $27.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,471.82% and a negative return on equity of 114.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 76.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 409,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 178,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 98,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

