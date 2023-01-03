StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Up 6.4 %
NeuroMetrix stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.25.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 57.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeuroMetrix (NURO)
- Could 2023 Bring a Mega Comeback for MegaCaps?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.