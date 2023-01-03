StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Up 6.4 %

NeuroMetrix stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. NeuroMetrix has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.25.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 57.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix during the second quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 34,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

