StockNews.com Upgrades Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RCII. Bank of America lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.80.
Rent-A-Center Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ RCII opened at $22.55 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $50.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
Rent-A-Center Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 453.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rent-A-Center
In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $25,738.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,162.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Rent-A-Center
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 5.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 60.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 898,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rent-A-Center by 164.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
- Could 2023 Bring a Mega Comeback for MegaCaps?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.