STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Position Reduced by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STOR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1,026,580.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,459,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459,024 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1,395.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,076 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter worth $128,453,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,436,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,452,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,868 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STOR remained flat at $32.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. 67,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,854. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.91.

STOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

