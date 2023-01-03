Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 532.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.84.

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,374. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $280.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 46.66%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

