Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.10

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.10 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 17044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SMFG. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,482,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,493 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,029,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,614,000 after acquiring an additional 69,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,069,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after acquiring an additional 424,005 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,473,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,154,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.