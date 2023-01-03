Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.13% of Synopsys worth $58,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $319.29 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.24. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

