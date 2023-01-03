T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 244,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,662,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 44,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 57,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.05. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $199.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

