Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $75.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $393.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 42.61%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

