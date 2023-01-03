Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,678 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 50,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

VGK traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $44.99 and a 52 week high of $69.38.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.