Tanager Wealth Management LLP Invests $404,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,992 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. American Express comprises approximately 0.3% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.5% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.58.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,886. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

