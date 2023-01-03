Tanager Wealth Management LLP Sells 4,104 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP decreased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 2.2% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $59.44 during trading on Tuesday. 33,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,493. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.42.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

