Tarality (TARAL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $137.99

Tarality (TARAL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Tarality has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and approximately $137.99 worth of Tarality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tarality token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tarality has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tarality

Tarality launched on September 10th, 2021. Tarality’s total supply is 959,999,999,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,999,999,479,132 tokens. Tarality’s official Twitter account is @taralitycoin?s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tarality is tarality.online.

Buying and Selling Tarality

According to CryptoCompare, “Tarality (TARAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Tarality has a current supply of 959,999,999,999,997 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tarality is 0.00001731 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tarality.online.”

