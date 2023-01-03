Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Telefónica from €2.90 ($3.09) to €2.70 ($2.87) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.36) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,436,000 after acquiring an additional 649,678 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 15.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 652,477 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,358,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 77,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Telefónica by 32.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,296,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 566,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica stock opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 357.36 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.1553 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is 2,202.20%.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

