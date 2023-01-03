TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TU. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TELUS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on TELUS from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.72.

TELUS Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TELUS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 54,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,215. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. TELUS has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 60.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 36.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 59.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in TELUS by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 88,782 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in TELUS by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

