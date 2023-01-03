TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.60.

Shares of T traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$26.05. 844,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,355. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.27 billion and a PE ratio of 17.89. TELUS has a one year low of C$25.94 and a one year high of C$34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TELUS ( TSE:T Get Rating ) (NYSE:TU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.4400001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TELUS news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$16,451,539.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 401,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,730,115.34.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

