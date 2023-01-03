Tenset Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Tenset has a total market cap of $106.74 million and approximately $86,938.57 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00003497 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tenset has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.71 or 0.00464221 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000189 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $376.88 or 0.02251484 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,972.50 or 0.29705404 BTC.

Tenset Profile

Tenset is a token. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,232,698 tokens. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

