TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,388,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,423,300 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 2.64% of TETRA Technologies worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 506.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TETRA Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $445.03 million, a P/E ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. Analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. It operates through Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services segments. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.