Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Rating) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.02 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 16,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,824,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46.

Get Teucrium Wheat Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Wheat Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEAT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 47.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 21,773.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 395.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter.

About Teucrium Wheat Fund

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.