Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $91,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,524. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $91,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,524. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 10,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.58 per share, with a total value of $596,095.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 167,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,327,713.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,707. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.64. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.29). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $264.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.