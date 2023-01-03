The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Short Interest Down 19.6% in December

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 4,790,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.7 %

BK stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,288,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,824. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $64.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 27.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 69,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 164.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

