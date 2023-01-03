The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Boeing comprises about 0.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Boeing by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $4.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.43. 76,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,329,447. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.23 and a 200 day moving average of $157.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.24.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

