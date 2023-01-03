The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Raised by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.5% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.2% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 386,287 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 213.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 24,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 111,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 596,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,722,444.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 16,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,293,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SCHW opened at $83.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $151.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.