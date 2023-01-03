The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Shares Sold by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP cut its stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. The Container Store Group makes up 3.0% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. SCP Investment LP owned approximately 1.26% of The Container Store Group worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Container Store Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,649,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 58,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,043,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,692,000 after buying an additional 410,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,707,000 after buying an additional 95,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 959,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Container Store Group Stock Performance

TCS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.47. 728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,602. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $272.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.77 million. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

TCS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of The Container Store Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Container Store Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

