The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Short Interest Up 17.2% in December

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL traded down $1.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $248.11. 26,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,524. The business has a 50 day moving average of $227.14 and a 200-day moving average of $240.54. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. United Bank increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 18.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $318.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.09.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

