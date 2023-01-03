The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Short Interest Update

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the November 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBMS. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Bancshares by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 127.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on First Bancshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of First Bancshares stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,292. First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $26.95 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $753.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $58.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Equities analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

