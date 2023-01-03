The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 170,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 507,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 7.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GAB traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. 347,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,093. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $7.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

