The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target to $6.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

TGTX stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $20.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 149.86% and a negative net margin of 4,749.83%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 52,101 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8,528.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 326,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 169,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

