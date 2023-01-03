The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS opened at $346.99 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $412.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

