The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:RTLPO)

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.
Necessity Retail REIT Stock Performance
Necessity Retail REIT stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Necessity Retail REIT has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $26.99.
Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile
