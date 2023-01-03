The Sandbox (SAND) Market Cap Achieves $604.88 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a market capitalization of $604.88 million and $101.05 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00002424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002986 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 59.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00463523 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.34 or 0.02257453 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,944.70 or 0.29660742 BTC.
The Sandbox Profile
The Sandbox’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.
The Sandbox Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.
