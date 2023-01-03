Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Reaches $191.38 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $191.38 million and $1.67 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00068138 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00061030 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001101 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008016 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023603 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001485 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003809 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000123 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
