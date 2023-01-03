ThetaDrop Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $44.51 Million (TDROP)

ThetaDrop (TDROP) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, ThetaDrop has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ThetaDrop token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThetaDrop has a total market capitalization of $44.51 million and $2.05 million worth of ThetaDrop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ThetaDrop Profile

ThetaDrop’s launch date was January 31st, 2022. ThetaDrop’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. ThetaDrop’s official Twitter account is @thetadrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. ThetaDrop’s official website is www.thetadrop.com. The Reddit community for ThetaDrop is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ThetaDrop

According to CryptoCompare, “TDROP rewards activity on the ThetaDrop NFT Marketplace, provides decentralized governance for ThetaDrop, and rewards stakers with TDROP token rewards. It is a new TNT-20 token built on Theta blockchain, centered around the groundbreaking concept of NFT Liquidity Mining. TDROP tokens are earned by users each time they make a purchase using TFUEL on ThetaDrop (on the secondary market at launch, and on the primary market / initial drops in a coming update), or through a 3rd-party NFT Dapp built on the NFT marketplace smart contract. It can be thought of as ‘mining’ TDROP by providing liquidity to the Theta NFT Marketplace.”

