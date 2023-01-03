THORChain (RUNE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14.71 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last week, THORChain has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $427.54 million and $14.71 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain token can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00007871 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002986 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 59.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00463523 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.34 or 0.02257453 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,944.70 or 0.29660742 BTC.
THORChain Profile
THORChain’s genesis date was May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 498,910,727 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,362,945 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org.
THORChain Token Trading
