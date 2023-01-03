Threshold (T) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $159.70 million and $2.41 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00037678 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00039311 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005981 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00019281 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00230205 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01597632 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $2,233,864.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

