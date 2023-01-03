Thunder Brawl Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $736,603.84 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02948615 USD and is up 1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $554,235.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

