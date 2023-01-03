Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.00 million-$188.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.70 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLYS. StockNews.com began coverage on Tilly’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s Stock Down 0.5 %

TLYS opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.78. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $16.95.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

In other news, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $119,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 28.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 258,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tilly’s by 62.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 251,559 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in Tilly’s by 13.2% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 488,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 56,785 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Tilly’s by 45.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 179,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Tilly’s by 365.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 61,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 48,030 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

(Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.