TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Shares Gap Down to $11.65

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $10.95. TIM shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 2,829 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on TIM from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.
TIM Trading Down 5.6 %
The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
TIM Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.1794 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is a boost from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.08. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.
Institutional Trading of TIM
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TIM in the third quarter worth $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 64.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 59,496 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the third quarter worth $743,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the third quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.
About TIM
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products in Brazil. The company offers services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.
