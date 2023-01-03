TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TopBuild to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.25.

TopBuild Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BLD opened at $156.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.39 and a 200-day moving average of $171.20. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $280.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. Analysts predict that TopBuild will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TopBuild by 8.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 462.1% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $201,412,000 after acquiring an additional 990,537 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

