Traders Purchase Large Volume of Comstock Resources Put Options (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 8,405 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 107% compared to the average daily volume of 4,054 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 176,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 280,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 62.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 136,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,299 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of Comstock Resources stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.50. 119,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 70.54%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

