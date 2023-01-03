Traders Purchase Large Volume of Mullen Automotive Call Options (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 46,089 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 105% compared to the typical volume of 22,515 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kent Puckett sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mullen Automotive alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 438.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 169,886 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mullen Automotive by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 256,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 36,351 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 263.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 97,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 156,816 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mullen Automotive by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Shares of Mullen Automotive stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,698,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,702,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. Mullen Automotive has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

(Get Rating)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.