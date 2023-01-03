Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Reaches One Day Volume of $30.34 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $599.80 million and $30.34 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.44 or 0.00008649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.62 or 0.01485356 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00017722 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00033809 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.37 or 0.01729809 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

TWT is a token. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

