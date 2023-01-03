Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Twele Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.24. 28,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,649,896. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $128.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.04 and a 200 day moving average of $116.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

