Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $16.53 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Twele Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 2.9% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,800 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,787 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,862 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.55. 141,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610,354. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day moving average is $96.19. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.