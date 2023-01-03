Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $7.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.90. 3,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,284. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $229.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.30.

