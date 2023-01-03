U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,192,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,713 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $48,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.68. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

