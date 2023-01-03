Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,080 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,822 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 648,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,865. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 205,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,120,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $45.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.45% and a negative return on equity of 90.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

