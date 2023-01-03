UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Sees Large Volume Increase

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 51,943 shares.The stock last traded at $118.72 and had previously closed at $117.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

UFP Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $889.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.96.

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $96.97 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 9,877 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $1,162,720.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,929 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,940,841.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Oberdorf sold 15,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $1,793,501.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,366.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,810 shares of company stock valued at $7,374,446. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter worth $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 54.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 649,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,718,000 after buying an additional 104,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 22.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Further Reading

