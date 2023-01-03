UMA 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.69 Million (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One UMA token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00009149 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UMA has traded down 4% against the US dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $105.54 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

